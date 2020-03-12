New Hanover County Schools prepare for potential closures

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools are considering the possibility that schools may have to close as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

New Hanover County Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Del Burns addressed the media at the Board of Education Center Thursday.

“Dealing with flu season is always a bit of a challenge. A while back we dealt with SARS and what might occur with that,” Burns said. “This situation is very different, it is fluid, it is changing. This is the first time I’ve dealt with a situation with illness at this level.”

Burns says the district doesn’t want to close schools, but is preparing for the possibility.

“We are looking at ways to use the internet and provide support for students and we’re looking at how we would work with teachers so that they could provide content,” Burns said.

Nothing at the state level is forcing schools to close at this point. Speaking alongside Gov. Roy Cooper earlier in the day, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen discussed the potential impacts.

“You close schools, kids still congregate in other settings, or they could be home with grandma and grandpa who are at high risk,” Cohen said.

She says those aren’t the only potential risks if schools are forced to close.

“There are a lot of kids that rely on free and reduced lunch as well as breakfast, and those are all significant things that contribute to children’s health,” Cohen said.

Dr. Burns believes New Hanover County Schools have a solution for that concern.

“The summer feeding program is available for us should we need that at a future date,” Burns said.

In the meantime, the district is taking precautions. They canceled ‘Best Foot Forward’, an event that attracts close to 2,000 people. Maintenance staff is ramping up cleaning efforts.

“We are increasing the activity around wiping door handles, flat surfaces, making sure that any area that’s touched frequently is cleaned frequently,” Burns said. “We’re taking measures to keep children, employees, and families safe.”

Pender County Schools are also taking precautions, canceling all extra-curricular activities.

WWAY is monitoring all schools in the five county area and will continue to provide updates.