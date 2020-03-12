NHCS monitors COVID-19, cancels some field trips

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County School District is continuing to monitor information from federal, state, and local health officials when it comes to the coronavirus.

“The situation is extremely fluid and changing rapidly. The district has open lines of communication with health and county officials regarding potential actions and next steps occurring within the Cape Fear region,” said New Hanover County Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Del Burns. “NHCS will be utilizing the district website, Blackboard Connect, district social media, NHCS-TV, and our internal email to communicate updates.”

Best Foot Forward

March 13 event has been postponed. Organizers are researching alternative date and venue options.

NHCS-Sanctioned Field Trips

In-district NHCS sanctioned field trips will occur as scheduled

All out-of-district NHCS sanctioned field trips are canceled as of Monday, March 16, 2020. Exceptions will be reviewed by the Interim Superintendent’s designee on a case-by-case basis per principal’s request.

Professional Development (PD)

In-district PD will be held as scheduled. It is strongly advised that virtual options be utilized when available.

PD requiring out-of-district travel is canceled until further notice.

No new face-to-face PD is to be scheduled until further notice.

Employee out-of-district travel is canceled until further notice.

District Events & Meetings

Scheduled district meetings and events will occur as planned until further notice.

No new district meetings and events are to be scheduled until further notice.

All scheduled district meetings and events are subject to change.

In keeping with the guidance from state health officials, the following information must be provided to families when promoting the event: “Based on guidance from state health officials, events that attract crowds should be avoided by those aged 65 and older, people with underlying medical conditions and those who are ill.”

School Events & Meetings

Meetings and events at individual schools (i.e., concerts, family engagement events, parent conferences, open houses) may be held as scheduled at the discretion of the principal.

In keeping with the guidance from state health officials, the following information must be provided to families when promoting the event: “Based on guidance from state health officials, events that attract crowds should be avoided by those aged 65 and older, people with underlying medical conditions and those who are ill.”

Facility Use

Current facility use of NHCS buildings will continue until further notice and will be reviewed as conditions warrant.

There will be no new building rentals until further notice.

Outdoor venues may be available according to regular rental terms.

Athletic Events

Only conference play will be allowed beginning on Monday, March 16 until further notice.

In keeping with the guidance from state health officials, the following information must be provided to families when promoting the event: “Based on guidance from state health officials, events that attract crowds should be avoided by those aged 65 and older, people with underlying medical conditions and those who are ill.”

School Volunteers/Visitors

Volunteers/visitors are encouraged to consider the following: “Based on guidance from state health officials, events that attract crowds should be avoided by those aged 65 and older, people with underlying medical conditions and those who are ill.”

Volunteers/visitors, who are experiencing symptoms of any illness or possible direct exposure, should refrain from visiting schools.

Student Attendance

Students are expected to be in school each day unless ill or unable to attend due to an unavoidable reason. Students experiencing symptoms of any illness should not attend school until they are symptom free for 24 hours.

Parents of students with serious medical conditions should determine whether their child should attend school based on recommendations by their health care provider.

While there have been no cases reported in New Hanover County at this time, we want to remind everyone that we are doing everything possible to keep our campuses and buildings safe for everyone. We are asking students, staff, and the community to follow good respiratory etiquette and personal hygiene to prevent the spread of any illnesses.

Some tips from health officials include: