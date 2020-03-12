Princess Cruises cancels all sailings for 60 days due to virus

(CBS News) — Princess Cruises is halting service on all 18 of its cruise ships for 60 days in response to the spreading coronavirus.

Departures scheduled between March 12 and May 10 have been cancelled, the company said in a statement Thursday.

“By taking this bold action of voluntarily pausing the operations of our ships, it is our intention to reassure our loyal guests, team members and global stakeholders of our commitment to the health, safety and well-being of all who sail with us, as well as those who do business with us, and the countries and communities we visit around the world,” Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz said.

Customers whose trips are canceled will be issued credit that can be used on a future cruise, Princess said. They also have the option of requesting a cash refund.