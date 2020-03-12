What to look out for when buying disinfecting products

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In an effort to help you stay healthy, an expert on disinfection is helping determine what you actually should be doing, and how easy it is.

Option1S3 Co-owner Tim Thompson says his company makes powerful disinfection products, but he says it all starts with washing your hands.

Thompson says it’s important to check your cleaning products to see if they’ve been tested against things like Coronavirus. He adds that you should always check product labels to see what they fight against,because some products my be stronger than others.

“It’s prevention,” Thompson said. “It doesn’t need to be panic. Prevention in simple ways. There are commercial and industrial disinfectants that are on the market that are all natural, botanical products.”

If you want to be sure of what you are buying, Thompson says you can always call the company your buying from to see what their products work against.

You can find more information on different types of products here.