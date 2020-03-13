Bladen County Schools updates COVID-19 response, holding emergency meeting

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — While there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Bladen County, the school district is taking precautions to keep families safe.

The following immediate actions are being taken by the school district:

All field trips are canceled effective immediately.

All middle and high school athletic workouts, skill development, practices, and contests are canceled effective on Friday, March 13.

Teachers are preparing for at least two weeks’ worth of work in the event schools should be closed.

All students enrolled in college classes at BCC will continue at this time. Any changes will be communicated by the college.

All large group student activities are suspended indefinitely. Only curricular activities are allowed. Specific details concerning these types of activities will be shared by the school administration.

If your child is sick, keep them home from school and notify the school of your child’s absence until they are symptom and fever-free without medication for 24 hours.

Volunteers/visitors are encouraged to consider the following: “Based on guidance from state health officials, events that attract crowds should be avoided by those aged 65 and older, people with underlying medical conditions and those who are ill.”

Volunteers/visitors, who are experiencing symptoms of any illness or possible direct exposure, should refrain from visiting schools.

“As always, our schools work closely with public health officials and follow all of their expert recommendations to best ensure the safety of everyone in our school community,” Superintendent Robert Taylor wrote in an email. “My team and I have met with Bladen County Health Department director, Dr. Terri Duncan, and she has provided specific guidance concerning steps that the school district should take.”

Taylor said learning at their schools primarily occurs inside classrooms with face-to-face teaching by certified instructors using interactive technology tools. Any guidance on recovering the learning that may be lost during a potential school closing will come from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

The district will work with community partners to assist in providing access to the Internet for online instruction for families should schools be closed for a period of time.

The Bladen County School Board is holding an emergency board meeting at 4 p.m. to discuss procedures and protocols in response to the virus. WWAY will have more details as they become available.