Brunswick County opens phone line, email for coronvirus questions

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (NEWS RELEASE) — Residents with questions about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) now have several options to communicate with a health professional from Brunswick County or the state.

Brunswick County has opened a joint information center featuring a public health call line with county nurses available to answer questions and provide information to residents about the novel coronavirus. The phone line will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice.

The County also has an email account where residents can send in their questions via email. Emails sent over the weekend will be answered on the next business day.

Brunswick County Public Health Call Line and Email Information

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services continues to operate its own public health call line that is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week. Individuals can call to speak with a public health professional at any time at 1.866.462.3821.

If you think you might have novel coronavirus, you should reach out to your primary care provider first before traveling to their site to alert them of your symptoms so they can make appropriate steps to protect you and others.

Local area hospitals may have implemented restricted visitation or other requirements at their sites. You should reach out to your primary care provider first. According to the CDC, patients with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness. Symptoms can include fever (100.5 degrees Fahrenheit), cough, and shortness of breath.

Brunswick County’s emergency preparations and verified information channels

Brunswick County Health and Human Services has had emergency plans for COVID-19 in place for the past two months with its state and local partners, including local hospitals, Brunswick County Emergency Services, Brunswick County Schools, and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. The County is conducting routine conference calls with our partners for updates, to answer questions, and coordinate resources.

The County is also in regular communication with long-term care facilities in the county to review their infection control plans and to ensure all steps are being followed.

The County is strongly encouraging residents to follow the recommendations from the Office of the Governor and the NC DHHS and to follow safe hygiene practices.

Brunswick County encourages everyone to access the most up-to-date and verified information from the County, the NC DHHS and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The following websites from these organizations are the best resources for information on the novel coronavirus.

CDC Main Coronavirus Website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/

NC DHHS Main Coronavirus Website: https://www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus

Brunswick County Main Coronavirus Website: https://www.brunswickcountync.gov/coronavirus/

NC DHHS Information for Individuals at Higher Risk: https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina/people-higher-risk

CDC Recommendations for Individuals at Higher Risk: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/specific-groups/high-risk-complications.html

Residents can find information and receive updates from the County as they are issued a number of ways: