Cape Fear Academy moves to remote learning next week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Academy in Wilmington has become the first school in our region to switch to online learning in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

CFA said while there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19, their Crisis Management Team has decided to proactively make the following decisions to give faculty and families time to prepare.

Monday will serve as a faculty and staff workday, no students will be allowed on campus

Beginning Tuesday, March 17 through March 27, the school will move to remote learning for all grades. Details regarding remote learning plans will be shared by Lower School teachers and Middle School and Upper School division directors on Monday

All co-curricular events, such as athletics and arts performances, are cancelled during this time. CFA will provide updates if and when those are rescheduled

The teacher workday scheduled for Friday, March 20, for lower and middle school families has been postponed. This day will become a remote learning day for all students.

- Advertisement -

CFA said they recognize this may result in considerable strain for families, but the decision reflects their commitment to the safety and health of students, families, faculty and staff, and the Wilmington community.

CFA said their independent school peers such as Durham Academy, Cary Academy, Parrott Academy and Ravenscroft have decided to switch to online classes.

The Crisis Management Team will meet to make initial decisions and begin planning for coming weeks.

Related Article: Cases of new viral respiratory illness rise sharply in China

If access to the technology to support remote learning is an issue for your family, contact your child’s division director.

Access to the CFA campus will be limited, with exception for essential personnel and special circumstances. CFA Security will not permit admission to any buildings or athletics facilities (including outdoor) without the permission of the respective division director.