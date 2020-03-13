CFPUA will not disconnect service during coronavirus concerns

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is temporarily suspending delinquency-related service disconnections, effective immediately.

“One of the most important safeguards for our community to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is hand-washing,” Executive Director Jim Flechtner said in a news release. “This small step ensures all of our customers have access to water during this time to keep themselves and their families safe and healthy.”

The suspension of disconnections will be reassessed in about 30 days.

Customers who already may have been disconnected and wish to be reconnected during this period can call Customer Service at (910) 332-6550 to arrange for service to be restored.

CFPUA said that charges will continue to accrue on all active accounts.