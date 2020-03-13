Comedy pilot “This Country” looking for paid extras

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Comedy pilot “This Country” is looking for paid extras.

“This Country” comes from “Sex and the City” writer and producer Jenny Bicks and from “Bridesmaids” director Paul Feig.

- Advertisement -

The comedy is a half-hour mockumentary inspired by the original BBC series.

The show will follow the daily lives of cousins Kelly and Shrub Mallet, who are trailed by a documentary crew that go to a small town to study young adults and their current concerns in an idiosyncratic surrounding. The crew follows the pair as they pursue their dreams, confront challenges and fight each other for frozen pizza.

The casting director says they are currently looking for caucasian twins or triplets between 6-10 months of age, male or female. Plan to be available all day for filming on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21. If booked, the pay is guaranteed $200/12hrs per baby, babies will not be kept at any filming location (onset or in trailer rooms) for more than 4 hours, due to their age.

If you are interested in becoming a paid extra for the This Country pilot, please follow the Facebook page TW Cast And Recruit where you can find posts/links to specific casting calls as well as instructions on how to submit a general submission for this role.