Gas prices drop to under $2 a gallon in certain areas

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed lower prices at the pump? Depending upon where you’ve filled up, you may have seen prices lower than two dollars.

“It’ll drop while I’m sleeping. It really does. I mean it could be one price at 10:00, last night. Today, it’s dropped 3, 4, 8 cents,” said Traveler Joe Carteret.

Carteret said it was not even not even 24 hours before he noticed the price drop. Prices have been so low, he could not pass up the opportunity.

“I’m gon’ go get my trucks and bring them up here, and fill them up,” said Carteret.

Gas was only $1.87 at the Murphy Express on Howe Street in Southport, and $1.88 at Go Gas. Earlier this week prices were higher.

Experts believe the emergence of Covid-19 has caused people to drive less, bringing demand down. Carteret expressed how unfortunate it is that something like this might have dropped prices.

“It’s hard to battle with. It’s got to get low and take this to make it get low,” said Carteret.

Resident Beth Bost said she has not seen prices this low since high school.

“It’s nice to have low gas prices, but we know that it’s impacting the other,” said Bost.

She told WWAY low gas is just one economic impact.

“Our retirement savings and IRA, and of course the stock market is just really gone way down, and it’s very concerning cause you saved your whole entire work career for your retirement,” said Bost.

Economists theorized an oil price standoff between exporting countries has also played a role in the drop of prices.