Holly Shelter Game Land fire has potential to spread

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A large wildfire continues to burn in the Holly Shelter

Game Land.

The fire started Monday near the Tram Road/Grassy Road area.

According to a news release, the North Carolina Forest Service is working to contain the 2,765 acre fire. At this time, the fire is 50% contained and is confined by a network of well-established roads within the interior of the Game Land property.

NCFS said a predicted cold front for the area may create the potential for the fire to escape containment lines, which is why they’re urging people to use caution in the area of Lodge Road.

Due to aggressive and shifting southwest to northwest winds, with the possibility for 30mph gusts, areas to the east of the fire may be impacted by smoke, creating hazardous conditions for drivers in the area of Holly Shelter Game Land.

Areas of concern, east of the fire, include all roads north of Lodge Road and west of US Highway 17 to the Onslow County border. Additionally, areas along the Highway 17 corridor from Shepards Road to Pinnacle Parkway are being monitored.

County officials from Pender County Emergency Management and the Pender County Health Department are monitoring wildfire activity and are making plans to activate response as needed. Residents and businesses in the area should monitor communications outlets carefully as the status of this wildfire may change rapidly.

The wildfire is being managed by an NCFS Type 3 Incident Management Team (Hardee), which includes several tractor plow and engine strike teams and a team of support staff. There are 48 NCFS personnel working the wildfire with assistance from cooperating agencies.

The public is advised to stay out of the Holly Shelter Game Land area as much as possible. Please avoid using drones in the area to ensure safe air space for NCFS aviation resources. Consideration for firefighter and public safety is the highest priority.

For any questions or concerns, please contact Pender County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 910-259-1210.