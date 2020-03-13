Individuals at 2 New Hanover schools self-quarantine due to coronavirus concerns

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Individuals at Williston Middle School and Forest Hills Global Elementary School have chosen, out of an abundance of caution, to self-quarantine.

According to a statement by New Hanover County Schools, “The district continues to follow the guidance of New Hanover County Public Health in this and all matters related to COVID-19.”

The school encourages students and parents to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

We will have more details as they become available to us.