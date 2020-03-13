Judge pushes animal cruelty case back a seventh time

DOWNTOWN WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Thursday at the New Hanover County Courthouse, District Court Judge Sandra Ray pushed an animal cruelty case back a seventh time.

A local family on a private farm located on Greenville Loop Road was charged with a misdemeanor of cruelty of animals after the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office found many malnourished horses on the farm.

- Advertisement -

An officer followed one of their horses that was on the loose back to the ranch where the others were discovered last year in July.

Since then, the case has been ongoing; however, Thursday Ray stated it would be the last time rescheduling the court date.

Ray made the Woody’s sign a waiver for the amount of times attorney’s have been dismissed.

They state objected to continue the case since they had witnesses on standby; however, Ray also assured the family that they would be issued a warrant for their arrest if they fail to appear in court on March 30.

Witness, Jewell Horton who was there said six of the Woody’s 12 horses were taken to her ranch where she improved their health.

Here is a list of the animals Horton’s Rehab Ranch received:

Rita – Bay Quarter Horse Mare – Bay Quarter Horse Mare

Pip – Sorrel – Paint Mare

Zippy – Sorrel – Quarter Horse Mare

Leroy – Mule Gelding

Champ – Chestnut Quarter Horse Gelding

Brutus – Chestnut Appaloosa Gelding

Horton said when her ranch first took in the animals, their feet appeared to be neglected, and had skin conditions.

She said, “Between us and the veterinarian team, our biggest concerns when they first came in was a refeeding syndrome, being able to safely get them started back on food again. Several of the horses had extremely heavy parasite loads,” Horton said.

While they were in her care, she noticed their health improved significantly in less than two months just by feeding the starved animals.

“We had to be very careful. Slowly putting them out on grass. We’re talking like for 30 minutes a day, then slowly bringing them back up. So they couldn’t just go out and be out on the pastures. It was a very long time mistaking process to try to let them be horses again,” Horton said.

Horton said one horse died on the way to the animal hospital, and four horses are still in the Woody’s possession.

Horton said all six animals have been adopted out to various locations in NC and VA. She said their conditions have significantly improved.