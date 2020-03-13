NC couple organizes beach wedding giveaway for military members

NORTH TOPSAIL, NC (WNCT) — A couple along with their property manager are hosting a unique wedding giveaway.

Garrett and Emily Leatham spent a lot of time renovating their beach house located at 105 Bay, in North Topsail with Ward Realty property manager, Tracey Coe.

- Advertisement -

Together, they decided they would offer the space as a venue for a military couple to host their wedding as a giveaway. That idea grew into something bigger after local wedding planner, Nikki Dyba, donated her services towards it.

To enter, at least one member of the couple has to be an active duty military member. The military member can be in any branch. The couple then has to send in a video, under five minutes, telling their love story to Rentals@WardRealty.com.

The deadline for the giveaway is March 27 at 5 p.m.

The wedding will be held May 29 through June 1, with the wedding at sunset on May 30.

The winner of the giveaway will be announced on March 31.