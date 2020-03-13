One taken to hospital after Bladen County shooting

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One person is in the hospital after a shooting near Clarkton Friday evening, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s office spokesman says the shooting happened on Harrelson Road around 5:30 p.m.

Officials say the victim was taken to Bladen County Hospital Cape Fear Valley by private car, but later airlifted to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting and interviewing potential witnesses and family members.

The name of the victim is being withheld until family members are notified.

The investigation is ongoing.