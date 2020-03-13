Pleasure Island Seafood Blues and Jazz Festival postponed

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (NEWS RELEASE) —

Seafood Blues & Jazz Festival Friends

We were hoping for a different outcome, however; out of an abundance of caution we must postpone our upcoming 2020 26th Annual Pleasure Island Seafood Blues & Jazz Festival scheduled for Saturday, April 18th, 2020.

This was not an easy decision, but in the long run, it is the prudent and correct decision.

We know this announcement will be debated on both sides of the issue, however NC Governor Cooper made it very clear yesterday in his News Conference – Please cancel or postpone all gatherings of 100 people or more for the foreseeable future.

The Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce has been closely monitoring the decisions to cancel/postpone other local and state festivals and events; realizing that there are many factors unique to each events’ decision to cancel/postpone. Our decision was made at the direction of State and local officials. We have been in constant communication with our local emergency management team for weeks and as of today, we have decided it is in the best interest of our community to cancel the 2020 26th Annual Pleasure Island Seafood Blues & Jazz Festival scheduled for Saturday, April 18th, 2020.

We love our Island community & surrounding areas and all its many visitors, so we’d like to take this moment to encourage you in this trying time to think about those most at risk. Please follow the advice of the CDC officials regarding how to limit the spread of the virus, which includes proper handwashing, sanitizing environments, and staying isolated from others if feeling sick. Please consider how cancellations/postponements and closings might affect families and children most in need and please help wherever you can. Support local and small businesses when you can.

We are currently working with Delbert McClinton people, the Ft. Fisher Air Force Recreation Area as well as Soundwave Technical Services to re-schedule this event for the Fall of 2020. The Pleasure Island Chamber and the SB&J Festival is a non-profit organization and relies solely on the generous sponsor donations and ticket sales. The Seafood Blues & Jazz Festival depends on over 200 volunteers, a Board of Directors of 16 and a full-time staff of 2. We are diligent in coordinating and revising all the components that were in motion. We have many people to contact; including sponsors, volunteers, and of course, our guests. Please know we will be in contact as soon as we can with more information. The latest information will be posted on our website www.PleasureIslandNC.org as it becomes available.

In the interim, please take all necessary measures to keep yourself and your loved ones safe, take care of your friends and neighbors, and together we will get through this unprecedented time.

Stay safe, wash your hands and make smart decisions in the days to come,

Board of Directors and Staff

Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce