Police identify North Carolina officer involved in shooting

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have identified the Raleigh police officer who shot and wounded a man during a foot chase.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Friday that the officer is J.E. Byrd. He’s been with the department for seven-and-a-half years.

Byrd is assigned to field operations. He has been placed on administrative leave as the State Bureau of Investigation conducts and investigation.

The shooting had sparked protests from hundreds who demanded answers and burned a flag outside the governor’s mansion.

Firearms-related charges were later filed against the man who was shot, 26-year-old Javier Torres.