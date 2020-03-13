President Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency

By
Associated Press
-
0
President Trump declares National Emergency on March 13, 2020 Photo: ABC

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is announcing that he is declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency.

He is speaking to the American people from the Rose Garden as Washington struggles with providing Americans with relief and officials race to slow the spread of outbreak.

Negotiations continue between the White House and Congress on an aid package, but there was no announcement of a breakthrough, as House Democrats prepare to vote on their own measure Friday.

