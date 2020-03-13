WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police and Fire are asking you to “bump it!”
In an effort to reduce the spread of germs, WPD and WFD have launched a campaign encouraging citizens to bump fists instead of shaking hands. Research shows fist bumps transmit 10 times less bacteria than handshakes. When paired with proper hand-washing, the odds of transmitting harmful bacteria are even less.
This is one of many precautions Wilmington police are taking to protect both officers and citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other precautions include:
- Distributing hand sanitizer and medical gloves to officers;
- Conducting online line-ups for officers via email;
- Encouraging the public to report minor crimes via phone;
- (For non-emergency situations) requesting that the caller meet officers outside of buildings, if possible;
- Reminding employees to stay home when feeling ill;
- Cancelling all large-scale events in the months of March and April;
- Cancelling out-of-town training for employees.
Simple actions can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the city.
Get Involved
Tweet WPD your best “Bump it!” photo for a chance to win a Wilmington Police and Fire swag bag (hand sanitizer included). Use the handles @WilmingtonPD and @WilmingtonFD and the hashtag #BumpitWilmington to enter. They’ll announce the winner on Wednesday, March 18.