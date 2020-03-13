“You don’t need to clear out the shelves,” County leaders have round table for coronavirus

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Public Health and Emergency Management leaders held a round table to discuss what the county’s plans are to mitigate activities at the New Hanover County Government Center.

No one in the county has tested positive. Some cases are pending, but leaders said they do not want people to worry. Instead, leaders encouraged that people should be prepared.

- Advertisement -

Lisa Brown says people should make a kit just like they would for a major storm, but with different essentials.

“Fever reducers, fluids, for re-hydration, making sure that you have enough of just basic non-perishables,” Brown said. “Again, you don’t need to clear out the shelves and get enough for you and your entire neighborhood for 30 days.”

Brown said if you do not have symptoms, you likely will not have enough virus for the test to detect.

She said so it is best to only have a screening done if you are experiencing symptoms.