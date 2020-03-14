11th Wake County person tests positive for coronavirus; at least 24 cases now in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County health officials announced Saturday afternoon that an 11th person had tested positive for COVID-19, the illness from the coronavirus.

The person, who began showing symptoms on March 2, marks the 24th person to test positive for the virus.

- Advertisement -

The sick person is at their Wake County home in isolation, according to a news release from the Wake County Public Health Division.

Authorities said they are “paying close attention to where they visited during that time.”

“Based on these conversations, the public health team will determine if quarantine and testing for COVID-19 for others is warranted,” the news release said.

The family of the ill person has also been quarantined for 14 days, where they will remain until the patient has two negative COVID-19 tests.