Fayetteville police looking for victims of unlicensed medical procedures performed at spa

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WNCN) — Police are looking for victims of unlicensed medical procedures that took place at a spa in Fayetteville, according to a news release Friday.

On Friday, Detectives searched Claudia’s Nails & Spa, located at 2018-118A Fort Bragg Rd.

The North Carolina Medical Board had received a complaint that the owner/operator of the spa was injecting clients with botox and kybella, performing medical laser procedures like tattoo removals, and performing permanent makeup procedures — all without a license, the release said.

