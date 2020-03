FORT BRAGG, NC (WNCN) — Fort Bragg soldiers returning from deployment will be quarantined for a minimum of 14 days, according to spokesperson Maj. Allie Payne.

The measure will be taken as a precaution whether or not soldiers are exhibiting coronavirus symptoms, Payne said.

- Advertisement -

North Carolina’s 18th and 19th cases were announced earlier Friday evening: a ninth case in Wake County and a Harnett County resident at a Cape Fear Valley Medical Center outpatient facility.

To read more click here.