Harris Teeter changes store hours amid the coronavirus

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Harris Teeter has announced that their stores will be closing early each night in efforts to battle the spread of COVID-19.
On Saturday, the company’s Twitter posted that stores will close at 9 p.m. each night starting Sunday, March 15. They are closing earlier to clean, replenish, and protect the well-being of their employees.
The tweet said “Harris Teeter is committed to providing an Incredible Place to Work and Shop.”
As shown in a statement on the company website… several weeks ago the company activated a preparedness plan. They said “as always, we are following guidance from federal, state and local agencies, including the CDC and other health organizations.”
— Harris Teeter (@HarrisTeeter) March 14, 2020