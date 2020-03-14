Health officials announce 8 new coronavirus cases, 23 now reported in NC

Officials are also recommending that all employers or companies allow their employees to work from home if possible.

The third recommendation is one that’s been said for some time: If you are sick, stay at home.

Health officials have announced that there are now 13 cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina, including two in Lancaster County. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency for South Carolina.

The governor ordered all schools to close in Kershaw and Lancaster counties, where the virus is spreading from person-to-person in the community.

“This number is changing very rapidly,” the North Carolina COVID-19 task force said, as the number of coronavirus cases in the state was at 8 Wednesday.

Cooper said Thursday morning that the additional cases included two people from Forsyth County, one person from Johnston County, and one person from Durham County.