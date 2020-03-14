Rocket attack hits base housing US troops

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security officials say a barrage of rockets has hit a base housing U.S.-led coalition troops north of Baghdad.

Saturday’s attack came just days after a similar rocket attack killed three servicemen at the same base, including two Americans. The Iraqi officials say at least two Iraqi soldiers were wounded.

The U.S. led coalition spokesperson says five people were wounded in the attack including three coalition members and two Iraqi soldiers. Jonathan Hoffman, chief Pentagon spokesman, said three U.S. service members were wounded in the Camp Taji attack.

Two of them were seriously wounded and are hospitalized. Hoffman said Iraqi security forces have made an initial arrest.