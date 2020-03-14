Spain to follow Italy into lockdown, US expands travel ban

BARCELONA (AP) — Spain has drawn up plans to lock down its 46 million people.

France closed the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre, and more borders snapped shut as governments took increasingly sweeping measures to reduce contact between people and contain the spread of the coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

President Donald Trump Saturday that the U.S., which already barred entry to travelers from much of Europe, was extending the ban to the United Kingdom and Ireland. Spain’s decision came as European countries took ever more severe, though widely varying, measures to reduce contact between their citizens and slow the pandemic. China — where the virus first emerged late last year — continued to ease up lockdown measures in its hardest-hit region.