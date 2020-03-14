Travel ban to extend to United Kingdom, Ireland

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is expected to announce that the U.S. will broaden its European travel ban, adding the United Kingdom and Ireland to its list.

Under the restrictions, American citizens, green card holders and others are still allowed to return home to the U.S., but will be funneled to 13 airports and be subjected to health screenings and quarantine orders.

That word is according to two people familiar with the plan who spoke on condition of anonymity before the official announcement expected Saturday.