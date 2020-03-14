Trump takes virus test, awaiting results

WASHINGTON (AP) — After days of resistance, President Donald Trump said Saturday that he was tested for the new coronavirus.

This, as the White House steps up precautions after his direct and indirect exposures to COVID-19. Trump also told reporters at a White House briefing that he had his temperature taken before stepping into the room and it was “totally normal.”

Trump had held out on testing for days, despite his interactions with at least three people who have since tested positive.

The White House says it’s now conducting temperature checks on anyone in close contact with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.