Wake County elementary teacher tests positive for COVID-19; 10th positive case in Wake County

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — A Fuquay-Varina elementary school teacher has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the 10th case in Wake County, officials said Saturday.

North Carolina health officials said Saturday there are 23 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The NCDHHS case numbers may differ from some maps because its county map does not include cases diagnosed by private laboratories. NCDHHS cases include presumptive positive and confirmed positive.

The spouse of Nash UNC Health Care staff member tested positive for coronavirus ,according to UNC Health spokesman Alan Wolf. The staff member was tested, does not have the virus and will remain quarantined at home. There are no confirmed cases in Nash County.

Wake County Schools sent an update Saturday saying “maximum flexibility” will be used when excusing absences.

