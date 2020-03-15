ATMC to Offer Free High-Speed Internet Access to Households with Students

Shallotte, NC (WWAY) — ATMC today announced that starting Monday, March 16, it will offer high-speed internet service at no cost for 60 days to households in Brunswick and Columbus County who have children in grades K-12 or in college and do not already have a broadband subscription.

This offer is being made in response to schools and colleges closing across the state as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

- Advertisement -

“With area schools now closed, a connection which enables online learning will be essential to continue to educate our children during the outbreak. Because ATMC is a community-based company, we want to do our part to provide this critical connection to those families who need it most,” said Jody Heustess, ATMC Vice President of Marketing and Customer Care.

Wi-Fi and standard installation will also be included at no cost. ATMC has reached out to Brunswick County Schools and Columbus County Schools to inform them of this opportunity for students.

To find out if ATMC services are available in your area, call ATMC at 910-754-4311, Monday through Friday, 8 am to 6 pm.