‘Prepare, not panic’: Brunswick County Commissioners hold emergency meeting

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — After a presumed positive case of coronavirus, Brunswick County Commissioners called an emergency meeting Sunday afternoon.

The public was invited to attend as they discussed their action plan in preventing the spread of the virus.

The board voted to limit non-essential county employee travel to neighboring counties and to allow departments to coordinate plans to work from home if the job allowed them to do so.

Board Chairman Frank Williams says the people of Brunswick County should prepare, not panic.

“We’re doing everything we can to minimize the chance of community spread. The one person who may have it so far got it somewhere else,” Williams said. “Community spread is when one person here gives it to someone else here and that’s why the steps being taken as far as the schools being closed. They minimize the chance of that.”

The county is also taking extra steps to make sure all county facilities are properly cleaned and sanitized.

Williams says to make sure to check up on your loved ones.

“Now’s the time to burn up the telephone and talk to your relatives and friends,” he said.

He encourages all seniors to sign up for Brunswick County Sheriff Office’s Are you OK? program.

“They’ll get a call to check on them everyday and if they don’t respond, a deputy will come check on them,” Williams said.

The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners will hold their regularly scheduled meeting Monday, March 16 at 6pm.