US moves nearer to shutdown amid coronavirus fears

CHICAGO (AP) — The coronavirus is curtailing many elements of American life. Officials and businesses on Sunday took forceful measures to halt the virus’s spread.

Theme parks closed, Florida beaches shooed away spring breakers and governors in Ohio and Illinois ordered bars and restaurants shuttered. New York City, New Jersey and elsewhere are considering similar measures.

The nation’s top infectious disease official said he would like to see a 14-day national shutdown imposed, but it does not appear President Donald Trump would order that.

The death toll in the United States climbed to 64, while infections passed 3,200.