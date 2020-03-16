BEMC suspends disconnections, offers drive-through service only

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation is taking proactive measures regarding COVID-19, which includes suspending disconnections of accounts that have not paid.

BEMC said this includes residential, business and prepaid accounts.

To minimize the spread, all district offices will be closed to walk-ins, but drive through service is available.

Member service representatives are available by phone Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to assist with questions or concerns.

This takes effect Monday until further notice.

Members are encouraged to make payments through the automated payment line at (866) 934-6830, via the SmartHub app, or at one of the eleven Bill Payment Terminals (BPTs) located throughout the service area.

“We are working to stay ahead of the situation as it evolves and will implement additional procedures if it becomes necessary,” said CEO Josh Winslow. “We want to work with you to mitigate the pandemic’s impact.”