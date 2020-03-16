Cameron Art Museum to close until the end of the month

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — The Cameron Art Museum will be closed to the public beginning Tuesday.

This includes all group programs and performances, but in the meantime, you can connect online at www.cameronartmuseum.org and on social media.

CAM is launching Connect with CAM, a new online initiative to connect with its community, which will include artist demos, artist talks, and art activities for children on social media and on the museum website.

The museum will remain closed through March 31.