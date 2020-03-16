CDC recommendations push back start of MLB season

NEW YORK (AP) – It will be at least two more months before the Major League Baseball schedule begins.

MLB has pushed back opening day until mid-May at the earliest because of the new coronavirus. The decision follows the federal government recommendation restricting events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement following a conference call with executives of the 30 teams. His office issued a statement saying teams remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins.