Fire engulfs tractor trailer on I-40 in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — A tractor trailer caught fire early Monday morning snarling traffic on I-40 in Pender County.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 between the exits for Castle Hayne and Rocky Point.

Lots of smoke could be seen for miles. It appeared the Maersk truck was the only vehicle involved.

@WWAY Tractor trailer on fire on I40 near mile marker 411 pic.twitter.com/4U0idmjWXp — MusicDaD2.0 ish (@musicdad20) March 16, 2020

The incident caused more than a three-mile backup in the westbound lanes of the interstate.

By 8:45 a.m., the situation appeared to be under control and state troopers and other first responders were beginning to clear the scene.

WWAY is efforting more details from the NC Highway Patrol.