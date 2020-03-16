Fire engulfs tractor trailer on I-40 in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — A tractor trailer caught fire early Monday morning snarling traffic on I-40 in Pender County.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 between the exits for Castle Hayne and Rocky Point.

Lots of smoke could be seen for miles. It appeared the Maersk truck was the only vehicle involved.

The incident caused more than a three-mile backup in the westbound lanes of the interstate.

By 8:45 a.m., the situation appeared to be under control and state troopers and other first responders were beginning to clear the scene.

WWAY is efforting more details from the NC Highway Patrol.

