New Hanover County leaders give update on coronavirus

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — In New Hanover County, leaders gave an update Monday on procedures and services for the public as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Commission Chair Julia Olson-Boseman says there are still no confirmed cases in New Hanover County. However, officials are still waiting for the results of some tests.

Olson-Boseman says there have been 28 COVID-19 tests administered in the county. Two of those have been sent to the state and are pending. 26 tests have gone through private labs from physician offices and some of those are pending as well.

In the meantime the county says it is prepared, with 57 reverse pressure isolation rooms at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Entire floors can be converted to reverse pressure as well.

The county is also looking at ways to minimize potential exposure.

“A new process to deploy health nurses directly to residents in a safe manner after they are prescreened and referred by our call center,” Olson-Boseman said. “Based on the availability of supplies, our nurses would then be able to conduct flu testing and then COVID-19 sampling if necessary.”

Olson-Boseman says the county plans for that service to begin early next week.

The county is also setting up a call center for any questions or mental health support over the pandemic. You can call 910-798-6800 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

That line will initially open Tuesday morning at 9:00 a.m.