NFL continues to make changes amidst Coronavirus outbreak

NEW YORK (AP) – The NFL has barred in-person interviews with free agents and is requiring local physical examinations for them rather than team-conducted exams.

The league also banned travel by team personnel to meet with free agents as well as those players traveling to team facilities. The moves were included in a memo sent to all 32 teams.

The NFL also says it will proceed with its draft but without public events next month in Las Vegas. It’s not yet clear, however, if the draft itself will be held in the city.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday the draft will take place April 23-25 as scheduled but under a modified format still being developed.

The draft will be televised regardless of its venue or format.