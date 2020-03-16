North Carolina police: Suspects chain, try to drag away ATM

CHAPEL HILL, NC (AP) — Officials in a North Carolina town say police are searching for suspects who were captured chaining an ATM to a stolen pickup truck and attempting to drag it away.

Chapel Hill officials said in a statement Sunday that officers responded to a Bank of America branch near the University of North Carolina around 6 a.m., where they found the fallen ATM damaged.

- Advertisement -

Police said it didn’t appear any money was taken.

WNCN-TV reported two masked men, including one carrying a crowbar, were captured in security images before getting away.

Police said the white truck was stolen from a work site.