Parents and kids figure out what’s next amid school closures

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Monday was the first day since Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement for all public schools to close, which will give families more quality time to spend together.

WWAY’s Lakeeda Johnson stopped by the Hugh McRae Park, and it was packed with both locals and visitors. Many parents were unsure of what the schools plan of action will be.

- Advertisement -

“We don’t know what’s going to happen as far as the future of learning,” Resident, Mollie Philbin said.

With no solidified plans, like school leaders, parents are trying to figure out what the best step is for their children.

“It’s just kind of a scary time. Just the unknown is what’s the biggest worry,” Philbin said.

Related Article: New Hanover County addresses false report of coronavirus

Philbin’s children are in the New Hanover County school system, and so far there is very little word on what the learning alternatives will be for the upcoming weeks.

“As far as I know, virtual learning is on the horizon. I got an email today from my son’s fifth grade teacher with some links to just resources to keep him busy,” Philbin said.

Angela McKinney said it is the same for her.

“We’re all just working on remedial skills. We’re not teaching students anything new, but just the key practices. Things we’ve already learned…math skills and reading skills,” McKinney expressed.

For the next couple of weeks McKinney added she will be spending some quality time with her daughter, and taking advantage of the resources they have at home.

“We’ve got some science projects that we’ve gotten for Christmas and birthday presents, and maybe some nature hikes,” McKinney said.

And with parents doubling down on work, “It’s difficult to put that on the parents with their own work load, and just things around the house, so I give major props to all the teachers out there that do so much for us, and I think that’s going to make a big impact moving forward with how appreciative parents would be of their teachers,” Philbin said.

Visitors expressed how they are facing similar challenges with their kids too. One parent said her child will have to go with her to work until school re-opens.