Residents in one Oregon town call 911 because they’ve run out of toilet paper

NEWPORT, OR (WWAY) — As toilet paper shelves across the nation sit empty, some people consider that an emergency situation. An emergency that’s worth a call to 911 when they’ve run out of toilet paper, at least, that’s what’s happening in one Oregon town.
The Newport Police Department put out a notice on Facebook urging residents to stop making emergency calls due to a toilet paper shortage.
“It’s hard to believe that we even have to post this,” the police wrote. “Do not call 9-1-1 just because you ran out of toilet paper. You will survive without our assistance.”
The post then offered some options in a time of need.
“Seamen used old rope and anchor lines soaked in salt water. Ancient Romans used a sea sponge on a stick, also soaked in salt water. We are a coastal town. We have an abundance of salt water available.”
The police also suggested using receipt papers, catalogs, corn cobs and cloth rags.
“There is a TP shortage. This too shall pass,” police wrote. “Just don’t call 9-1-1. We cannot bring you toilet paper.”