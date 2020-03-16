Residents in one Oregon town call 911 because they’ve run out of toilet paper

NEWPORT, OR (WWAY) — As toilet paper shelves across the nation sit empty, some people consider that an emergency situation. An emergency that’s worth a call to 911 when they’ve run out of toilet paper, at least, that’s what’s happening in one Oregon town.

The Newport Police Department put out a notice on Facebook urging residents to stop making emergency calls due to a toilet paper shortage.

“It’s hard to believe that we even have to post this,” the police wrote. “Do not call 9-1-1 just because you ran out of toilet paper. You will survive without our assistance.”

The post then offered some options in a time of need.

