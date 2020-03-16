Rezoning request for Hampstead Sand Mine tabled indefinitely

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — A proposed sand mine in Hampstead is off the table, for now.

The Pender County Planning Board has tabled the Jamestown Pender Sand Mine Conditional Rezoning and the Marketplace at the Preserve Master Development Plan indefinitely.

During the Planning Board’s special meeting on Monday, the board directed Pender County planning staff and the applicant to work together and to bring the respective cases forward for Planning Board consideration once they are ready to be heard.

At a meeting in February, people who live near the proposed site were fired up about the prospect.

Residents are concerned about the noise and air quality.

The proposed site runs behind Topsail schools, several neighborhoods and out to Highway 17.