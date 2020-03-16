Search underway for gunman after 3 shot at Clarkton home

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Deputies are searching for a gunman responsible for shooting three people at a Clarkton home in Bladen County late Sunday night.

The shooting happened at the Oakdale Homes Apartment Complex located off Highway 701 around 11:30 p.m.

According to Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mac Warner, the three injured victims were all in the same home at the time of the incident.

One suffered serious injuries and the other two had non-life threatening injuries. One patient was transported to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill, one taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington and the third went to Southeastern General in Lumberton.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, Warner told WWAY the gunman remained at-large. He could not provide a description of the suspect.

Warner says investigators are not sure about a motive for the shooting but they think it appears to be an isolated incident.

If anyone knows anything call the Bladen County Sheriffs Office at 910-862-6960.