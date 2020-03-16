Six organizations submit proposals to partner with NHRMC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An opportunity to work with New Hanover Regional Medical Center to advance care in Southeastern North Carolina has prompted six organizations to submit proposals.

The deadline for responses to the health system’s request for proposals was 5 p.m. Monday, March 16.

Respondents include:

Atrium Health

Bon Secours Mercy Health

Duke Health

HCA Healthcare

Novant Health

UNC Health Care

Now that the proposals are back, the NHRMC Partnership Advisory Group will review them and ask clarifying questions. Once the proposals are finalized, they will be posted to NHRMCfuture.org for public review. Information that meets legal requirements for protection will not be visible, but the public will have access to hundreds of pages of proposal responses.



Meeting Schedule Update and What’s Next

The Partnership Advisory Group co-chairs have decided to cancel the scheduled Partnership Advisory Group meeting for Thursday, March 19 to give Advisory Group members time for individual review of proposals prior to a group discussion.

The next scheduled Advisory Group meeting is Thursday, March 26, 2020. That meeting will require time in closed session to allow Advisory Group members to discuss strategic information protected by state statute.

NHRMC and New Hanover County leaders are carefully watching developments and adjusting plans in response to COVID-19. The situation is evolving daily, and the health and safety of our community is our top concern.

If there are updates to the meeting schedule or ways to attend virtually, those will be announced through the nhrmcfuture.org website.

Partnership Advisory Group members encourage area residents to use an email established at the start of the process to provide ongoing opportunities for comments. That address is PAGComments@nhcgov.com.

Ongoing updates, presentations, and meeting minutes can be found online at www.nhrmcfuture.org.