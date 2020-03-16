UNCW provides update on quarantined student-athletes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–UNCW school officials met on Monday morning for a round table discussion on the state of the university. The school also gave an update on the players and staff of the UNCW Men’s Basketball team that were placed into self-quarantine last week after coming into contact with a official that tested positive for the coronavirus.

“As of six o’clock yesterday (Sunday) in communication with our basketball trainer the 25 members of that travel party have not had any elevated temperatures or any other symptoms .”

The quarantine period will end on Saturday, March 21st for the 12 UNCW student-athletes and the 13 members of the staff.