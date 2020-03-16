US surgeon general: US cases are where Italy was 2 weeks ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. surgeon general says the number of coronavirus cases in the United States has reached the level that Italy recorded two weeks ago.

It’s a sign that infections are expected to rise in America as the government steps up testing and financial markets continue to fall.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Jerome Adams told Fox News on Monday the U.S. is at a critical inflection point, and that the nation is where Italy was two weeks ago.

Two weeks ago, there were 1,700 cases of coronavirus in Italy. Now, Italy is reporting an estimated 25,000 cases and more than 1,800 deaths.

So far, 65 people have died in the United States.