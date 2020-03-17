Blue Ribbon Run changes to plant sale after Coronavirus cancellation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Blue Ribbon Run is an annual event that raises money and awareness for a cure for colorectal cancer. This year it has been cancelled out of an abundance of caution over the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Originally scheduled for March 28, organizers are switching to a plant sale to raise money.

You can buy hydrangeas for your spring and summer garden March 25. They are $25 each and the money supports the Blue Ribbon Run charity.

You do not have to go into a crowd for your purchase. Order your plant here and you will be told where to pick it up.

The Blue Ribbon Run is a nonprofit for the Julie M. Brown and Christina Gianoplus Colon Cancer Foundation, which has an endowment established at UNC Lineberger. Partnering with Wilmington Gastroenterology, the goal is to raise awareness for early detection and prevention of colon cancer. Over the years, it has made an invaluable impact on the community and raised over $200,000.