CFPUA closes to the public after Wednesday, online and phone service only

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is temporarily closing its facilities to the public on Wednesday.

This closure begins at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday and includes Customer Service at 235 Government Center Drive and 305 Chestnut Street as well as all other in-person services at their locations.

- Advertisement -

Staff will still be available by phone at (910) 332-6550 during regular business hours.

Water emergencies such as major leaks, sewer spills, or alarms at CFPUA pump stations should be reported by calling the emergency hotline at (910) 332-6565.

You can pay bills or manage accounts by phone at (910) 332-6550, online at www.CFPUA.org, the Customer Self-Service Portal and the Customer Service Contact Form and by mail: Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, 235 Government Center Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403

The Customer Self-Service Portal and automated phone system now offer options to pay by e-check, which deducts from a bank account without any service fees.

Customers who make cash payments and are unable to arrange an alternative way to pay should delay payments until in-person Customer Service returns to normal operations. Please do not deposit cash in CFPUA drop boxes. Late fees and delinquency-related service disconnections are suspended at this time.

Similarly, the Engineering lobby at 235 Government Center Drive will be closed to walk-in customers after Wednesday.

However, staff will remain available by telephone and other means to provide service to the development community and others, as necessary. Call 910-332-6560 for general engineering related assistance or fill out the online Engineering Contact Form.