Distilleries using high-proof alcohol to make hand sanitizer

NEW TRIPOLI, PA (AP) — Distilleries are putting their spirits to work to help fill the shortage of hand sanitizers due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Green Mountain Distillers is Morrisville, Vermont, is giving away a hand sanitizing solution and Durham Distillery in Durham is donating one to hospitality colleagues, using high-proof alcohol and other ingredients.

A Pennsylvania distillery owner grew so disgusted by the skyrocketing price of hand sanitizer online that he’s also converted his operation. And is selling it for whatever people want to pay.

